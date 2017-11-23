App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 23, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ruling AIADMK gets EC nod for 'two leaves' party symbol: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

The Election Commission is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami today said the Election Commission (EC) has allotted the 'two leaves' symbol to the unified AIADMK led by him and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

However, the EC is yet to make an official announcement in this regard. Palaniswami described the development as a "welcome step" and the happiest day for the party. The AIADMK workers broke into celebration by bursting crackers and distributing sweets in front of the party headquarters here.

The development is a setback to the deposed party leader VK Sasikala, who is currently serving her term in a Bengaluru jail in a disproportionate assets case, besides her nephew and sidelined deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. Palaniswami told reporters here that their faction had provided all the necessary documents and affidavits to prove that it had the claim for it on its majority strength in various party fora.

The issue has been lingering since April in the aftermath of the announcement of by-poll to RK Nagar Assembly constituency here. However, the April 12 by-election was cancelled days ahead on allegations of use of money power and malpractices.

The EC had then frozen the AIADMK party name and its symbol after then factions had staked claim over it. Panneerselvam, who first revolted against Sasikala, later merged his faction with the one led by Palaniswami after the latter rebelled against her.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.