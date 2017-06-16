App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 16, 2017 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

RSS chief meets President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee today invited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat for lunch at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the saffron outfit said.

RSS chief meets President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee today invited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat for lunch at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the saffron outfit said.

Bhagwat, who was in Rudrapur yesterday for the Sangh's volunteer education and training programme, reached the national capital today for the meeting, RSS sources said.

The timing of the meeting, which comes just ahead of the presidential election, has triggered speculation in some political quarters.

The RSS said it was a pre-decided courtesy meet and there was nothing to read into it.

Earlier too, Bhagwat had called on Pranab Mukherjee to extend Diwali greetings.

Both Bhagwat, whose name was proposed by Shiv Sena for the next president, and the incumbent Mukherjee have ruled out themselves from the race for the top constitutional post.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.