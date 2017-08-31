Robert Vadra: From handicrafts businessman to man in CBI's net for corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday began its probe into 18 cases referred to it by the Rajasthan government for alleged irregularities in land deals in Bikaner by companies, including one linked to Robert Vadra.

On August 22, the Rajasthan Government had asked the CBI to investigate land deals of Vadra.

About Robert Vadra

Born in 1969 to Rajendra Vadhera and Maureen Vadhera, who is of Scottish origin, Vadra hails from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

His father's family is originally from Sialkot, British India (now in Pakistan) and had moved across the border during partition.

The 48-year old completed his schooling from The British School in New Delhi.

He is married to Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi is also a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and frequently campaigns for her mother as well as her brother — party Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Vadra is a businessman by profession. He started Artex, a handicraft business in 1997 before diversifying into other areas, including hospitality and real estate. His company also runs a charter aircraft service.

String of corruption cases

In October 2013, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal first accused Vadra of corruption.

Kejriwal alleged that Vadra purchased at least 31 properties, mostly in Delhi NCR, worth more than Rs 300 crore and that the money had come from "unsecured interest-free loans" from real estate company DLF. Both Vadra and DLF denied the allegations.

The 2013-14 Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report tabled in the Haryana Assembly in March of 2015 noted irregularities and alleged that exceptions had been made in the case of the plot owned by Vadra's company.

In 2012, IAS Ashok Khemka cancelled a Rs 57-crore deal between Vadra and DLF as it violated government regulations. The Congress government in Haryana replied by targeting Khemka and filed a charge sheet against him. Khemka was accused by the Congress government of "causing damage to Robert Vadra’s reputation".

As many as 18 FIRs have been filed in connection with the purchase of close to 1,400 bigha land in another case. It is alleged that the land was illegally allotted or possessed in 2006-07 by some villagers, who were "wrongfully" shown as farmers displaced by the acquisition of land for the Mahajan Field Firing Range for the Army in Bikaner, Rajasthan. One of the FIRs is registered against Vadra's company.

The state's Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has alleged that Vadra's company was involved in the purchase of nearly 275 bigha land. He had alleged that Vadra's company was the third party to purchase 275 bigha of land in 2010 and it sold it to a fourth party in 2012.

Being the son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, allegations of corruption on Vadra have become a liability for the 'grand old party'.

In 2009, Vadra claimed that he was urged by Congress members to contest from Sultanpur constituency, near Amethi, traditionally a Congress bastion.

Amidst flaring allegations against the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2012, Vadra shared a Facebook post saying, "Mango people in a banana republic" which was seen by many as a 'political suicide'

In April, Vadra hinted at joining politics yet again when he said, “I will work for it and the people. And only when the people feel I can make a change, would I join politics. Not for any other reason, no matter how easy. I have to earn it myself”.

Opposition parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have time and again raked up allegations of corruption on Vadra in a bid to corner the Congress president.