App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 27, 2017 09:47 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Riot-hit Saharanpur Braces for Rahul Gandhi's Visit Day After Permission Snub

Authorities in riot-hit Saharanpur were bracing for a visit by Rahul Gandhi a day after the Congress leader was denied permission to travel to the strife-torn district in western Uttar Pradesh.

Riot-hit Saharanpur Braces for Rahul Gandhi's Visit Day After Permission Snub

Authorities in riot-hit Saharanpur were bracing for a visit by Rahul Gandhi a day after the Congress leader was denied permission to travel to the strife-torn district in western Uttar Pradesh.

"Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has not been given permission to visit Saharanpur," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Bablu Kumar. Sources in the party, however, said the Amethi MP was firm on going ahead with the scheduled Saturday visit to Shabbirpur village, where Dalit houses were torched on May 5.




tags #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Dalit killing #Politics #Saharanpur (UP) #UP politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.