Riot-hit Saharanpur Braces for Rahul Gandhi's Visit Day After Permission Snub

Authorities in riot-hit Saharanpur were bracing for a visit by Rahul Gandhi a day after the Congress leader was denied permission to travel to the strife-torn district in western Uttar Pradesh.





Saharanpur has witnessed widespread caste-based clashes this month. Violence first broke out in Saharanpur about 40 days ago following a procession to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. On May 5, a person was killed and 15 people were injured in clashes between two communities. About a dozen police vehicles were set ablaze and 12 policemen were injured on May 9.



Read more http://www.news18.com/news/politics/riot-hit-saharanpur-braces-for-rahul-gandhi-visit-day-after-permission-snub-1413913.html

"Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has not been given permission to visit Saharanpur," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Bablu Kumar. Sources in the party, however, said the Amethi MP was firm on going ahead with the scheduled Saturday visit to Shabbirpur village, where Dalit houses were torched on May 5.