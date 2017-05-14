Ready for talks with BJP or Cong over quota issue: Hardik

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel today said the community members were ready to hold talks with any party-- be it BJP or Congress-- to find appropriate solution to the reservation issue.

"In the coming days, we are ready to hold discussions with any party, be it BJP or Congress. We will take appropriate decision in the interest of the community," Hardik said in a statement today.

His remarks came a day after some members of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), an organisation led by Hardik, met Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki at his residence and urged him to clear his party's stand about the key demands of PAAS.

Those who held a meeting with Solanki here include Hardik's close aides Dinesh Bambhaniya, Varun Patel and Manoj Panara.

Speaking about yesterday's meeting with Solanki, Hardik said the PAAS members sought clarity from the Congress president about four major demands.

These demands include reservation to Patels under OBC quota, formation of Patidar Commission, compensation to the families of at least 10 Patel youths, who died during quota violence in 2015 and withdrawal of FIRs against the agitators.

"Our members held a meeting with Solanki to find out what his party can offer to us if Congress comes to power after the state assembly polls. We asked him if his party will be able to give us reservation after coming to power," Hardik told reporters here today.

"We also asked him if Congress government will form Patidar Commission, provide compensation to the victims' families and withdraw cases against us. During the meet, Solanki assured us that he will take up the matter with the party high command," he added.