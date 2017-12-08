App
Dec 08, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ready for any punishment if Congress suffers in Gujarat polls because of my comments: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Aiyar, who was suspended yesterday, said the Congress party had given him a lot and there was no future for India without the party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, suspended from the party for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today said he would accept any punishment if the party suffers damage in the Gujarat polls because of his comments.

"If the Congress suffers any damage in the Gujarat polls because of my comments, then whatever punishment the party deems fit I will accept it," he said on the sidelines of an India-Pakistan seminar here.

"The Congress has given me a lot. There is no future for India if there is no Congress," he said.

The disciplinary action against the senior leader came after he called the prime minister a "neech kism ka aadmi" (vile sort of man).

Gujarat goes to polls tomorrow for the first phase of the elections. The second phase is on December 14.

