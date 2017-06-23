Jun 23, 2017 12:49 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com
Ram Nath Kovind files nomination for Presidential polls in PM Modi's presence
NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Friday filed the nomination papers for the presidential elections next month.
He was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, party patriarch LK Advani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among other senior leaders.