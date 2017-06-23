App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 23, 2017 12:49 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Ram Nath Kovind files nomination for Presidential polls in PM Modi's presence

NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Friday filed the nomination papers for the presidential elections next month.

Ram Nath Kovind files nomination for Presidential polls in PM Modi's presence

NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Friday filed the nomination papers for the presidential elections next month.

He was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, party patriarch LK Advani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among other senior leaders.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/politics/ram-nath-kovind-files-nomination-for-presidential-polls-1441467.html

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Meira Kumar #NDA #Nitish Kumar #Politics #Presidential Election 2017 #Ram Nath Kovind

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.