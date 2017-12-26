App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 26, 2017 10:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajinikanth to announce stand on entering politics on December 31

Addressing his fans on the opening day of a six-day-long photo session with followers, the actor said he was hesitant to enter politics since he knew its dynamics. "I am not saying that I will come to politics...I will announce my stand on entering politics on December 31," Rajinikanth said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid speculation over his entry in politics, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth today said he will announce his stand on December 31.

Addressing his fans on the opening day of a six-day-long photo session with followers, the actor said he was hesitant to enter politics since he knew its dynamics. "I am not saying that I will come to politics...I will announce my stand on entering politics on December 31," Rajinikanth said.

Addressing fans in May for a similar photo-op, the 67- year-old actor had said, "Let us face the war when it comes" which was seen as an indication that he might enter politics. Referring to the statement made months ago, Rajinikanth today said, "War means only election. Has it come now?".

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Politics #Rajinikanth

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.