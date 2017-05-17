Rajinikanth fuels buzz on political plunge, Swamy 'predicts' disaster

A day after sending his fans, the media and the political circles into a speculation spree, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday said he would decide on launching his political career “at the right time”.

On Monday, the actor had triggered rumours of a political plunge saying he would not allow "wrong people" to join him if he decided to enter politics.

In an open interaction with his fans, Rajinikanth had said, “Right now God is using me as an actor, but I can’t say anything about the future. If God decides that I join politics, then I will do so.”

Reacting to the actor’s latest statement, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said, “Rajini will be a disaster in TN politics. It is up to the BJP leadership to decide if Rajini joins the party.”

Mocking the BJP, AIADMK’s Apsara Reddy said the BJP was “most welcome to hire Rajinikanth if they can’t make inroads in Tamil Nadu”.

Congress leader Nagma said Rajinikanth would be an “asset” to any party.