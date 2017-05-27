Rajinikanth could be entering politics by July-end, his elder brother says

The wait for Rajini-fans might finally be over. Even as rumours have been flying around that the Tamil Nadu superstar might take a plunge into politics, his older brother, in what could be affirming the buzz, has said that Rajinikanth might enter politics by July end.

"It's people's wish that Rajinikanth should enter politics. He has just ended the first round of consultation with his fans and well-wishers who were urging him to take the plunge," said Rajinikanth's brother Satyanarayana Rao Gaikwad in an interview to Times of India.

There has been much speculation on whether or not Rajinikanth will launch his own party or join hands with others. However, there has been no confirmation till now.

With the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalitha last year, Tamil Nadu has resembled a battlefield with two warring factions of AIADMK bickering over the corner seat. Other national parties have been quietly working to make inroads into the state which has been mostly ruled by its stronger local parties, either by DMK or AIADMK.

Earlier this week, in an interview to CNN-News18, BJP leader and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said if Rajinikanth was joining politics, he should think about BJP as there was an "appropriate place" for him there. He underlined Rajinikanth's importance in Tamil Nadu politics because of the popularity he has among Tamil people.

Pouring cold water over BJP's hopes that Rajnikanth might join them, Satyanarayana told TOI that the superstar would launch his own party whose name and structure are being decided upon.

On May 17, during an interaction with his fans, Rajinikanth said, “If God decides that I join politics, then I will do so.”

He was meeting fans in 15 TN districts from May 15 to May 19 for consultation regarding his political course. It was stalled due to the recent launch of his film Kaala Karikalaan.

Opining that Rajini's entry into politics would bring in a new era in Tamil Nadu politics, Satyanarayana said the actor and politician-to-be wanted to meet as many fans as possible before giving a concrete shape to his foray and there would be more consultations in next two months.