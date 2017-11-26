Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits back at CPI(M) over encroachment notice

Independent Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday hit back at the CPI(M) after a party-controlled panchayat served an "encroachment" notice on a firm linked to him in connection with an under-construction resort in Kerala.

Chandrasekhar, who is the vice-chairman of the NDA in Kerala, said that the firm was not involved in encroachment of any sort and said the issuance of the notice by the panchayat was an effort to "intimidate" him.

Two days ago, a group of people allegedly vandalised a resort at Kumarakom near here, claiming that it was constructed on government land. Chandrasekhar said those who vandalised the resort were "hooligans" from the CPI(M).

"The group of hooligans came in and created a large-scale devastation at the resort. And when the company filed an FIR, the panchayat issued a notice. The notice is even more laughable as it talks about the encroachment of 0.0044 and 0.0055 sqm," he said.

Chandrasekhar said the notice was an attempt to "intimidate" him. He suggested it was being done after media entity linked to him reported on corruption charges against some Kerala ministers who had to resign owing to graft allegations.

Chandrasekhar suggested he may take legal recourse in connection with the notice.

According to media reports, the Kumarakom Panchayat in which the palatial resort is situated has issued a notice to the Niraamaya Retreats asking it to demolish the encroachments within 15 days.