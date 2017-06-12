App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 12, 2017 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul in Bengaluru today, to attend state Congress meet

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will attend the party's Karnataka state committee meeting in Bengaluru today to frame strategy for the Assembly polls.

He will release the National Herald's commemorative publication -- 'India at a Crossroads: 70 years of Independence'.

Later in the day, he will meet senior Congress leaders and attend the extended general body meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

The state will go to polls early next year.

tags #Congress vice-president #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

