App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 09, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi's speech in Bahrain irresponsible: BJP

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attacked the Gandhi over his address and contrasted it with PM Modi's address to 270 Indian origin parliamentarians, focusing on boosting ties between India and other countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday dubbed Rahul Gandhi's speech in Bahrain as "irresponsible", alleging that the Congress president was spreading "hatred" among Indians with his speeches abroad like he did in the country.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked the Congress chief over his last night's address and contrasted it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to 270 Indian origin (PIO) parliamentarians, focusing on boosting ties between India and other countries.

Addressing a press conference, Prasad questioned Gandhi's remarks in which he accused Modi government of pursuing a divisive agenda to hide its failures, and said they had expected that he would not harp on political differences and "spread hatred in a foreign country as he did in India".

"The BJP strongly condemns Rahul Gandhi's irresponsible utterances.... He is spreading hatred among people," he said.

related news

Hitting back at the Congress leader, the law minister wondered if the Congress' stand on the triple talaq bill worked to spread love or hate in the society. He accused the Congress of failing to take a stand on an issue of woman's respect and justice.

Gandhi's father and the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had committed a "sin" by passing a law under pressure from Muslim bodies to negate a Supreme Court order to provide alimony to Shah Bano after her husband divorced her, he said.

The same Muslim body is now opposing the triple talaq bill, Prasad said, claiming that the Congress' decision to stall it in Rajya Sabha was a case of double standards influenced by vote bank politics.

Citing Mudra loans given to tens of millions of people, rise in road construction works and opening of call centres in tier two cities, Prasad said this has led to creation of employment as he refuted Gandhi's charge that the government had not created enough jobs.

Gandhi had yesterday accused the government of dividing people on the basis of caste and religion, alleging it was converting the anger of jobless youth into hatred among communities.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandh

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.