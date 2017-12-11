App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 11, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From reluctant prince to Congress chief: A timeline of Rahul Gandhi's political career

A look at some of the key milestones during Rahul Gandhi's political innings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Thirteen years after he formally entered politics, Rahul Gandhi has been crowned king of the Congress and will take over from his mother Sonia as the party's president.

Here's a look at some of the key milestones of his political career so far:

1991: Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi is assassinated in Tamil Nadu. Just a fortnight short of his 21st birthday, the political spotlight beckons but his family packs him off to the US for further studies.

2002: After a stint working in London, Rahul Gandhi returns to India.

related news

2004: After much showing much reluctance, he finally takes the political plunge and joins the Congress. Successfully contests the Lok Sabha election from Amethi, a Nehru-Gandhi bastion in Uttar Pradesh.

2006: Now an MP, Rahul and sister Priyanka manage mother Sonia's campaign for the bypoll in Rae Barela. She wins by a comfortable margin.

 

2007: Rahul Gandhi is appointed General Secretary of the Congress. He takes over the youth and student wings of the party. But his turn as star campaigner in the UP Assembly polls fails to bear fruit as the Congress wins just 22 out of 403 seats.

2009: Rahul addresses 125 rallies during the Lok Sabha elections. Retains Amethi and Congress wins a quarter of Uttar Pradesh's seats as the UPA keeps hold of the Centre.

2011: Gandhi is arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bhatta Parsaul for joining a farmers' agitation against land acquisition. A motorbike ride with a farmer helped him partially shake off his 'yuvraj' image.

2012: Rahul Gandhi spearheads the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election campaign, holding more than 200 rallies. But the party returns empty-handed.

2013: Congress appoints Rahul Gandhi as Vice-President

Later that year, he criticises Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and tears up an ordinance that reversed a Supreme Court order barring convicted politicians from contesting elections.

 

2014: With Rahul as unofficial PM candidate, the Congress recorded its lowest-ever Lok Sabha tally.

2015-2016: Rahul Gandhi takes over state election campaigns, but the party is steadily wiped off the map suffering a series of heavy defeats.

2017: Rahul Gandhi is appointed Congress President just before the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly elections.

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.