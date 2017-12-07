Rahul Gandhi to vist cyclone hit areas on December 14: Congress leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit cyclone 'Ockhi' hit areas in the city on December 14, leader of the party-led UDF Opposition in the Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala said on Thursday.

Gandhi would also address a party leaders' meet and a public meeting organised as part of 'Padayorukam', the political rally led by Chennithala that concluded last week.

Talking to reporters, Chennithala alleged that the state government had failed to take necessary precautionary steps and also provide 'warning' to fishermen about the impending cyclone.

"The central agencies concerned had given information about the cyclone to the state," he said.

Chennithala also wanted the state government to increase the Rs.20 lakh compensation amount announced by it to the families of deceased fishermen.

Earlier in the day, UDF leaders visited the Poonthura and Vizhinjam areas, from where most fishermen, who ventured into the sea, were yet to come back.