Dec 29, 2017 09:58 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi takes stock of Himachal Pradesh poll debacle

According to party officials, Gandhi got feedback from the candidates and asked the party leaders to "tightened their belts" for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi on Friday held a meeting with newly elected MLAs and defeated candidates, and got their feedback regarding the recent debacle in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, sources said.

Gandhi, who arrived here for the first time after becoming the AICC president, held separate meetings with candidates of Mandi and Shimla Parliamentary constituencies, and Kangra and Hamirpur Lok Sabha seats, they said.

He got feedback from the candidates and asked the party leaders to "tightened their belts" for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, party officials said.

"Indiscipline and anti-party activities by any leader, howsoever tall he may be will not be tolerated," Gandhi told party leaders, and added that dedicated, honest and loyal workers would be given due respect.

He also addressed the state party office bearers, presidents of district and block Congress committees, and heads of frontal organisations, party officials said.

