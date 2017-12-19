App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 18, 2017 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi put up nice campaign; results a win for Congress: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot, the Congress election in-charge for Gujarat, said Gandhi ran a nice campaign in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As the BJP appeared to be on its way to retain power in Gujarat, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot today said he saw the results as a "victory" for the party due to the response its chief Rahul Gandhi's campaign got from the people.

Gehlot, the Congress election in-charge for Gujarat, said Gandhi ran a nice campaign in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trends from 181 seats in the state, gave the BJP a lead in over a 100 seats while the Congress was following with 69. The simple majority mark in the 182-member Assembly is 92.

The Congress, however, appears to be on its way to improve its 2012 tally.

related news

"The way the Congress campaigned and the way Rahul Gandhi did bus trips, we put up a very nice campaign. Whatever the results, the country will see this as the Congress' victory," Gehlot said.

"Through the campaigning and manifesto, we have been successful in reflecting the feelings of the people of Gujarat and we believe we have been successful in that," he said.

To a question, Gehlot said the saffron party tried to turn the direction of the campaign by raising the 'son of the soil' issue.

"The BJP tried to turn the campaign in another direction by its 'son of the soil' comments and saying that he (Modi) is a prime minister from Gujarat. We have given a very nice message to the people of Gujarat," he said.

He said it is not the culture of the Congress to make such comments.

"Rahulji (Gandhi) had said that Congress people will not make such commments against the prime minister. The manner in which the prime minister made comments against Manmohan Singhji, Soniaji and Rahulji, we did not want to respond to them in the same language," he said.

tags #Ashok Gehlot #BJP #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.