you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 11, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Rahul Gandhi may be named Congress chief today, but formal coronation on December 16

The Congress’ Central Election Authority chairman Mullapally Ramachandran, and CEA members Madhusudan Mistry and Bhubaneswar Kalita will announce that Gandhi's was the only nomination for the top job on Monday. A press conference has been scheduled for 3:30pm.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Rahul Gandhi may be declared as the Congress chief on Monday, the last date of withdrawal of nomination in the party’s organisational elections.

Gandhi, however, may officially take charge on December 16 when his mother and longest-serving party president Sonia Gandhi formally hands over the baton to him, marking a generational shift in the grand old party.

While pageantry would herald the dawn of a new era in the party which has ruled the country for over half-a-century since Independence, the 47-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family will face the daunting task of restoring lost glory to the party whose fortunes have been dwindling in the recent past.

Today, the party, which once controlled almost the entire country, has its governments in just five states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The internal polls was a one-horse race from the beginning with Gandhi the only one to file nomination, which was supported by 89 signatures.

