Rahul Gandhi in Shimla on December 29, to review Cong's poll performance

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Shimla on December 29 and review the party's performance in the recently-held Himachal Pradesh assembly election.

The Congress was defeated by the BJP in the hill state where it had been in power for the last five years. The party managed to bag just 21 seats out of 68, while the BJP won 44 seats.

According to party sources, the Congress president will seek the views of party workers and address them at a workers' meeting in the state capital on his day-long visit to the hill state.

He has already held a similar post-poll review in Gujarat, where the party failed to regain power even after over 22 years of BJP rule, despite putting up a spirited fight.