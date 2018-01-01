Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP over 'empty promises', 'non-utilisation' of Smart City funds

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP over its "empty promises" and targeted the Centre as only "seven per cent" of the funds meant for its Smart City project was used so far.

He also said job creation should be the focus area of the government as China was "out-competing" India.

"Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India #BJPEmptyPromises (sic)," the Congress leader said on Twitter.

Along with the tweet, he also shared a video, showing how China was fast moving forward as far as technological advancements and job creation were concerned.

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issues of job creation and lack of employment opportunities for the youth.