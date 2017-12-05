App
Dec 05, 2017 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi goofs up basic math in a tweet, corrects it later

In other questions fired at PM Narendra Modi and BJP, he has raised the issues of wage disparity between contractual and regular workers, Safety, health and education of women, Education, electricity and houses

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Amreli, Gujarat. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi, in the run-up to the election in Gujarat, is posting daily questions taking the BJP’s 22 years of rule in the state in stride. However, in today’s question, he goofed up some pretty basic math. Though, he later deleted the original table and posted another tweet with the corrected table.

Gandhi first posted a table detailing the rise in prices of certain commodities along with the text in the tweet. The seventh question in the series was about the inflation in products like LPG, lentils, tomato, onion, milk, etc. He compared the prices in 2014 to that in 2017.

In the table, one column showed the percentage of increase in rates over three years. Gandhi got the math wrong in this column. All the percentages were inflated by 100 points in the column.

For example, the price of LPG has risen from Rs 414 in 2014 to Rs 742 in 2017 according to the table. The increase was reflected as 179 percent, which correctly should have been 79 percent.

The Congress Vice-President soon corrected the mistake and posted another tweet which showed the increase in value not in percentage.

Among other questions fired at PM Narendra Modi and BJP, he has lately tweeted about wage disparity between contractual and regular workers, safety, health and education of women, education, electricity and houses.

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

