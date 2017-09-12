Rahul Gandhi goofs up again: Says there are 546 seats in Lok Sabha

Moneycontrol News

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi while answering a question at UC Berkeley where he was giving a speech on ‘India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward’ was involved in another goof up on stage.

The Gandhi family scion, who could possibly be the Congress party's prime ministerial candidate in the 2019 elections, got the number of seats in the Lok Sabha wrong as per a report from ANI.

He said that the number of seats is 546, as compared to 545 in reality.

The reply from the Congress VP came despite the well-known fact that any house cannot have an even number of members.

Twitter users couldn't hold back on Rahul Gandhi's gaffe and soon the tweets started pouring in.