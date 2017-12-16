App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 16, 2017 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi, accuses BJP of spreading hatred

Gandhi said the BJP is "fighting for itself", while the Congress is "fighting for everyone" in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi addresses during All India Mahila Congress' workshop
Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi addresses during All India Mahila Congress' workshop "I Am Courage : The Way Forward" in New Delhi. Gandhi is the fourth generation Nehru scion to be at the helm of the grand old party. (PTI)

Soon after taking charge as the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi today launched a frontal attack on the BJP, accusing it of spreading hatred and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking India back to medieval times.

Gandhi said the BJP is "fighting for itself", while the Congress is "fighting for everyone" in the country.

The Congress chief said he wanted the party to be an instrument of dialogue with people from all corners of the country, "all religions, all ethnicities, all ages and gender and for our dialogue to be led by love and affection".

He lamented that politics "was being used today to crush the people and not lift them up".

related news

"The BJP is spreading hatred and communalism... they break, while we unite. They ignite fire, we douse it," Gandhi said.

"The Congress took India into 21st century, while the prime minister today is taking us backwards to medieval past when people are butchered because of who they are, beaten for what they believe and killed for what they eat," he alleged.

"This ugly violence shames us in the world," he said in his first address to party men after taking over as the Congress president.

47-year-old Rahul Gandhi took charge of the Congress in the presence of his mother and outgoing president Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior party leaders.

Reaching out to the youth, he said as "it is stated that the Congress is a grand old party we will make it a grand old and young party... we will fight all hatred with love."

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress party is like a family to him and vowed to take it forward.

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.