Sep 05, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI
Sep 05, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi assures help to business community, asks partymen to reach out to people

After responding to various queries raised by party workers during 'Samvad' programme here, Gandhi held three meetings with professionals from different fields, small and medium-scale businessmen and office bearers of the party's Gujarat unit at Sabarmati riverfront.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said his party would solve the problems faced by the business community and create a favourable atmosphere for them if it is voted to power in Gujarat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

He also asked the party workers to reach out to the people and "seize the opportunity".

During the meeting with professionals, doctors, engineers, chartered accountants and lawyers made their representations about various issues being faced by them in the state, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

A doctor who was present at the meeting said, "We told Rahulji about how Gujarat students were subjected to injustice due to NEET. We also apprised him about the poor healthcare system in Gujarat, as swine flu has already killed more than 350 people in the state."

The Congress vice president held another closed-door meet with the representatives of different industries, such as textiles, diamond polishing, garment brass parts and chemicals.

"All of them informed Rahulji how badly their business were hit due to demonetisation and GST. These businessmen also complained about the back-door entry of inspector-raj in the BJP rule," Doshi said.

A businessman after the meeting said, "We told Rahulji that the sudden implementation of GST has impacted our business a lot, as we do not understood it fully. It has only increased our hardships."

After listening to representations about the "negative impact of GST and demonetisation," Gandhi assured that the Congress will try to fix it if voted to power this time, Doshi said.

He said Gandhi claimed that the current GST regime is completely different from what was envisaged during the UPA rule and also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the demonetisation decision.

"Rahulji assured them that the Congress will provide all possible help to small and medium businesses, which were badly hit by GST and demonetisation. He also assured them of rejuvenating small industrial clusters in Gujarat" Doshi said.

Later in the day, Gandhi addressed office bearers of the Gujarat Congress, where he asked them to reach out to the people and understand their problems.

"He asked workers to reach out to people and understand their problems. Rahulji told us to seize this opportunity so that we can work for the people of Gujarat," Doshi said.

