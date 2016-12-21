Rahul cant provide proof of his allegations against Modi: BJP

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Mehsana in Gujarat tomorrow, BJP today said that the Congress vice president only levels personal charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but cannot provide any evidence.

Upping the ante against the government over the demonetisation issue, Rahul had recently alleged that he had information about "personal corruption" involving Modi.

"Rahul Gandhi makes personal attack on Prime Minister, but cannot give any proof. When the PM took the historic decision of demonetisation, he (Rahul) said if he speaks in the Parliament, there will be an earthquake," state BJP spokesperson, Bharat Pandya, said in a release.

"Gandhi made fun of the Parliament by saying that if he speaks in the Parliament, there will be an earthquake. He had gone on a secret holiday for two months before the crucial budget session of Parliament (last year)," he said.

Rahul will be addressing a rally in Mehsana town of North Gujarat tomorrow.

The party said that during his last visit to Gujarat, Rahul had gone to Una (where Dalit youths were beaten for skinning a cow) for "mere publicity", and his attack on the Prime Minister, who hails from Gujarat, has not got down well with the people of the state.

"Why didn't Congress actively support Narmada project (by raising the height of the dam); why did it confer Bharat Ratna on Rajiv Gandhi within 45 days of his death, while delayed the same for Sardar Patel for 41 years?," Pandya said.

The party has lost support of the public for its criticism of demonetisation, as reflected in the local body elections in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and now, Chandigarh in Punjab, he claimed.

The BJP office-bearer also said that the Congress vice-president should provide figures about how many farmers have committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra during the Congress rule.

"Suicides of farmers during the (erstwhile) Congress rule in those states show that the party is not really concerned about the plight of farmers," he added. PTI KA PD NP .