Rahul asks, BJP answers: Saffron party submits report card for 22-year Gujarat reign

After Congress President Rahul Gandhi posed a series of questions on social media to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its performance in Gujarat over the last 22 years, the BJP on Tuesday put out a set of key metrics that mapped the progress made in the state since 1995.

With an aim to counter BJP’s development narrative in the increasingly heated Gujarat assembly elections campaign, Rahul Gandhi had posted his first question to the party from his Twitter handle on November 28.

The question pertained to Narendra Modi’s campaign promise made in 2012 of building 50 lakh new houses for the people of the state, saying only 5 lakh houses were made over the last five years.

The other questions, which Gandhi kept posting one at a time and one for each day, were all of a similar nature. The Congress focused on issues like the state’s overall debt and how much it has increased by, cost of procurement of power, education of girls in the state and the problems of farmers.



22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब

प्रधानमंत्रीजी-8वाँ सवाल: 39% बच्चे कुपोषण से बेज़ार

हर 1000 में 33 नवजात मौत के शिकार

चिकित्सा के बढ़ते हुए भाव

डाक्टरों का घोर अभाव भुज में 'मित्र' को 99 साल के लिए दिया सरकारी अस्पताल

क्या यही है आपके स्वास्थ्य प्रबंध का कमाल? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 6, 2017

After keeping mum for a fortnight, the BJP on Tuesday put out a table of key metrics in the state for the year 1995-96 — when the Congress lost power to the BJP — and their corresponding figures for 2016-17, as a response to these questions.

The numbers revealed that both Gujarat's GDP and per capita income had multiplied by more than 10 times over the period. The number of universities in the state went from seven in 1995-6 to 57 in 2016-17 and the number of teachers working in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools nearly doubled to over 4.64 lakh.

Metric Unit 1995-96 2016-17 Gujarat GDP Rs crore 71,886 10,33,791 Per capita income Rs 13,665 1,41,504 Development expense Rs crore 7,662 1,03,498 BPL households % 31.60 (2004-05) 16.63 (2011-12) Infant mortality rate % 62 33 Primary healthcare centres nos 957 1,393 School drop-out rate (Std 1 to 8) % 51.25 6.06

In the table below, we have compiled some of the most important metrics compared in the report card compiled by the BJP.