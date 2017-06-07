Qatar isolation in Gulf adds to worries for Kerala's expat population

Moneycontrol News

The crisis in the Persian Gulf has taken a new turn with fellow Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia taking a stand against Qatar and severing all ties with the kingdom.

The Qatari government has assured citizens that the kingdom is more than prepared to face the situation but the latest turn of events has only added to the anxiety of the Indian immigrant population and their families, many of which belong to Kerala.

According to a survey by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Centre for Development Studies (CDS), over 2 million people from Kerala work in the Middle-East region. Not surprisingly, any negative development in the region means bad news for many of the state's population.

So it is not surprising that the ongoing crisis in Qatar has generated a lot of response among the state population, particularly in social media sites. Over a quarter of Qatar's 27 lakh population are Indian migrant workers and around three lakh of them are from Kerala.

The crisis in Qatar comes even as a general wave of nationalisation has arisen in other Gulf countries, as part of which countries prefer giving jobs to locals than immigrants.

Vivek Viswanathan, a sales executive is broken. "I had gone to Saudi to make a living, but the job cuts there meant that I had to return. Now I was hoping to get an opportunity in Qatar's construction sector. But now it seems even that hope is dashed," the young man says, amid talk that Qatar is starting to cancel visas for workers in the kingdom's booming construction industry.

The immediate impact of crisis is showing up: duty-free and currency exchange shops are said to be declining to undertake any transactions using the Qatari currency.

Opinion is also split amongst the expat population on which country is at fault from a social standpoint.

With over a quarter of the state's population being Muslim, the political developments are being followed closely.

"It is quite obvious who is behind all this. Especially the fact that Trump had visited Saudi only a few days ago," said one observer on social media.

A few came supported the Saudi decision claiming that any attempt to support terrorism should be combated. "Whether it is their support to terrorists in Yemen or Bahrain, or providing platform for anti-national elements, Qataris have always worked against peace in Gulf. It is high time that this is checked," said another.

"Qatar has been bold in its action against imperialism. So the attempts made by some countries on behalf of foreign elements should be rejected and we must support Qatar,” according to one.