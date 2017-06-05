Provide shelter to stray cattle in UP: Nitish asks BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today ridiculed the BJP and saffron outfits for "going over board" in the name of cow protection and asked them to instead give shelter to cattle which are seen loitering on roads in Uttar Pradesh.

"They should first display sensitivity towards cattle by creating special shelter houses for cows and buffaloes seen loitering on roads - a common feature in Uttar Pradesh where deserted cattle can be seen even on a four lane expressway," he told reporters here.

"UP has the highest number of cows dying after eating plastic items," he said lampooning the growing cow-vigilantism in the BJP-ruled state.

Kumar described the Centre's notification to prohibit cattle trade for slaughter and the controversy shrouding banning of illegal slaughter houses as "bakwas" (ridiculous).

"The BJP and its associate saffron organisations' overdrive in the name of cow protection is an attempt to vitiate the environment with an intent to cast a veil on failed promises made during poll," the chief minister claimed.

Talking about banning illegal slaughter houses, Kumar mocked the BJP saying "Bihar enacted a law against illegal slaughter houses way back in 1950 when BJP was no where in the picture".

Bihar, he said, would soon see its first special cow shelter in Patna where deserted cattle would be housed and taken proper care of.

"I have instructed the Patna district magistrate for this (special cow shelter) and it will be opened soon," he said.

On the completion of three years of the Modi government, Kumar said none of the promises made before the polls like creation of jobs for youths or enhanced MSP to farmers by adding 50 percent to input cost have not been fulfilled anywhere.

On the 'Modi Fest' proposed to be inaugurated in Bihar by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 15, he said, "As BJP does not have faith in the calibre of its party leaders in Bihar, it is hiring names from outside."

Replying to a about question the unrest in Kashmir, Kumar demanded that the Centre invite leaders of all the parties to formulate a more effective plan to restore peace in the state and also draw up a strategy to reclaim Indian land in Pakistan's control.

About his June 3 visit to Tamil Nadu on the 94th birth anniversary of DMK chief M Karunanidhi and the progress of non-BJP parties deciding to field a candidate for Presidential post, the JD(U) chief said he had gone to Chennai to pay his respects Karunanidhi.

"The onus of choosing a consensus candidate for presidential poll for it lies with the ruling party. In case they fail to do so, opposition will field a candidate with the largest unity possible."

Kumar, who had last month met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and also held talks with many Left leaders for the Presidential poll, however, refused to take any name for the post.

Talking about Sushil Modi making corruption allegations on Lalu Prasad's family and writing a letter to him in this regard, he said the senior BJP leader has been sidelined by youngsters within his party and "I do not take notice of his statements".