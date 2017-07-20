App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jul 20, 2017 09:06 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Presidential Elections Results 2017: Ram Nath Kovind's win certain, BJP to focus on victory margin today

Besides NDA constituents, some opposition parties, including the JD(U), also broke ranks to vote for Kovind. With the numbers in its favour, the BJP will watch the counting for the victory margin.

Presidential Elections Results 2017: Ram Nath Kovind's win certain, BJP to focus on victory margin today

India will get its 14th President on Thursday when counting of votes for presidential elections is held. The name of the next occupant of Rashtrapati Bhavan is likely to be officially known by evening, but NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind’s win over opposition candidate Meira Kumar has been a forgone conclusion.

Besides NDA constituents, some opposition parties, including the JD(U), also broke ranks to vote for Kovind. With the numbers in its favour, the BJP will watch the counting for the victory margin.

According to Lok Sabha secretary general Anoop Mishra, who is also the returning officer of the election, the counting would begin at 11 am. First, the ballot box of Parliament House would be opened, and then, the ballot boxes received from states would be counted on alphabetical basis.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/presidential-elections-results-2017-ram-nath-kovinds-win-certain-bjp-to-focus-on-victory-margin-today-1466743.html

tags #Currrent Affairs #India #Meira Kumar #Politics #presidential elections #Ram Nath Kovind #Rashtrapati Bhavan

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.