Presidential Elections Results 2017: Ram Nath Kovind's win certain, BJP to focus on victory margin today

India will get its 14th President on Thursday when counting of votes for presidential elections is held. The name of the next occupant of Rashtrapati Bhavan is likely to be officially known by evening, but NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind’s win over opposition candidate Meira Kumar has been a forgone conclusion.

Besides NDA constituents, some opposition parties, including the JD(U), also broke ranks to vote for Kovind. With the numbers in its favour, the BJP will watch the counting for the victory margin.

According to Lok Sabha secretary general Anoop Mishra, who is also the returning officer of the election, the counting would begin at 11 am. First, the ballot box of Parliament House would be opened, and then, the ballot boxes received from states would be counted on alphabetical basis.