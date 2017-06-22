Presidential elections: One of these two famous grandsons may be the Opposition candidate

Opposition parties are sitting down at 4pm on Thursday to zero in on a candidate for the next month's presidential elections.

Ahead of the meeting, Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury told reporters that his party's first choice would be Gopalkrishna Gandhi followed by Prakash Ambedkar. While the former is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, the latter is the grandson of BR Ambedkar. A source close to Ambedkar confirmed to Moneycontrol that he was aware of his name being considered for the candidature.

Here's a look at the two men in the mix:

Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar, 63, is a former Lok Sabha member from Akola in Maharashtra and is the leader of Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh. He also served as a Rajya Sabha MP between 1990-96.

Ambedkar got his law degree from Siddharth Law college in Mumbai, a college run by the People’s Education Society which was founded by BR Ambedkar.

A well-known name in Maharashtra, he has been vocal about issues central to the state and the country. He was a prominent voice in the Vidarbha movement which sought statehood for the region.

Even as speculation about his possible candidature did the rounds, Ambedkar felt that an Adivasi should be considered for the post, a close confidante of his told Moneycontrol.

Ambedkar had expressed this view earlier this week as well.

“The BJP has put forward the name of Ram Nath Kovind – countering it with Meira Kumar will be ineffective. And Gopalkrishna Gandhi could have been a strong candidate had his name been announced earlier, not now as a rival to Kovind. But an adivasi would change the game completely,” he told The Wire.

While urging the opposition to find a suitable adivasi who has experience in a constitutional post he said, “There are former judges and civil servants. The opposition must select one of them and put him up.”

Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Born to Mahatma Gandhi’s youngest son and C. Rajgopalchari’s youngest daughter, Gopalkrishna Gandhi went to New Delhi;s St. Stephen’s College to pursue Masters in English Literature.

He served as an IAS officer in different capacities in Tamil Nadu from 1968 to 1992. He has also been the Secretary to the Vice President from 1985 to 1987, Joint Secretary to President from 1987 to 1992, finally serving as a Secretary to President in 1997. He retired voluntarily from the administrative service in 1992.

Gandhi was also a reputed diplomat, having served as the Minister (Culture) in the High Commission of India in UK. He also served as High Commissioner to South Africa in 1996. Following this, he served as High Commissioner for India in Lesotho, Sri Lanka (2000) and Norway (2002).

While serving as the Governor of Bengal from 2004 to 2009, he is known to have "travelled incognito".

Following the BJP’s victory in the 2014 general elections, Gopalkrishna Gandhi wrote in an open letter to Narendra Modi : “India’s minorities are not a segment of India, they are an infusion in the main. Anyone can burn rope to cinder, no one can take the twist out of it. Bharat mata ki jai, sure, Mr. Modi, but not superseding the compelling urgency of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s clarion — Jai Hind!"