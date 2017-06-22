Meira Kumar is Opposition's Presidential candidate: All you need to know

The opposition, led by the Congress, on Thursday announced Meira Kumar as its presidential candidate for the July 17 elections. Kumar will be pitted against NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind, the former Bihar governor.

Here are some details about the former Lok Sabha Speaker:

> Kumar was born in 1945 in Patna, Bihar. She holds an MA and LLB degrees alongwith an advanced diploma in Spanish.

> A Dalit to take on Dalit: Meira, like Kovind, belongs to the scheduled caste. She is the daughter of former deputy prime minister late Jagjivan Ram, a Dalit leader.

> In 1973, Kumar joined the Indian Foreign Service. She has also worked at High Commission of India in London and with the Ministry of External Affairs during 19980-1985.

> In 1985, she was elected to the Lok Sabha.

> Kumar was the first woman speaker of Lok Sabha and a five time Lok Sabha member of parliament (MP). She served as the speaker from 2009 to 2014.

> Kumar, a member of Congress, has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from 2004-2009.

> Besides politics, Kumar actively works for social reforms and human rights.

> On the personal front, Kumar is married to Manjul Kumar, a lawyer, and has four children.