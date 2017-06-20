Presidential election: Meira Kumar or Sushil Kumar Shinde; which card will Congress play?

Can the Opposition come up with a move that can match the political masterstroke played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in naming Ram Nath Kovind as presidential candidate?

When the Congress sits down with other parties on Thursday to finalise a name, there were two priorities before its leaders — to come up with something that can ace the Dalit card played by the BJP, and to keep Opposition unity intact ahead of 2019 general elections. Already BSP chief Mayawati and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have indicated it would be difficult for them to vote against Kovind.

There are two names doing the rounds now: former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and former home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Both are Dalit faces. Meira Kumar carries the Babu Jagjivan Ram legacy, and is from Bihar. It would be difficult for Nitish to ignore her; it will also be easy for Mayawati to vote for her.