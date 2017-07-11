President polls: Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah to meet Gujarat BJP MLAs on Tuesday

NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind and BJP chief Amit Shah will meet the party MLAs in Gujarat on Tuesday as part of the campaign for the July 17 polls for the top constitutional post.

Shah, an MLA from Narnapura in Ahmedabad, will arrive tomorrow morning, while Kovind would land at the city airport in the evening, said a state BJP release.

Kovind will be given a grand welcome by BJP leaders upon his arrival. Shah would receive Kovind at the airport, said the release.

Both would then hold a meeting with BJP MLAs at 'Swarnim Sankul' (state secretariat) in Gandhinagar before leaving for New Delhi, it said.

Soon on his arrival, Shah would address a gathering of people associated with co-operative banks and dairies at Gandhinagar Town Hall. In the afternoon, he will address party workers at a ground in the state capital, the release said.

The opposition's presidential nominee, Meira Kumar, had visited Gujarat on June 22 to launch her election campaign from Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram.

The electoral college for presidential poll comprises all elected MPs and MLAs.