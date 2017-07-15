App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jul 15, 2017 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

President hands over free LPG connection under Ujwala scheme

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday handed over cooking gas connection to a woman to mark meeting half the target of distributing five crore free LPG connections to women from poor households.

President hands over free LPG connection under Ujwala scheme

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday handed over cooking gas connection to a woman to mark meeting half the target of distributing five crore free LPG connections to women from poor households.

In May last year, the government embarked on a drive to provide free cooking gas connection to 5 crore women from poor households in three years with a view to reduce the use of polluting fuels such as wood and dried cow dung that, according to the World Health Organization, causes 1.3 million premature deaths in India every year.

The indoor and near-home pollution generated by burning wood and cow dung is the leading cause of premature death in India after high blood pressure.

Explainer: How The President Of India Is Elected

Mukherjee handed over a cooking gas connection to Gauri Sarkaar at his residence, Jangipur House, which took the number of free connections provided under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme so far to 2.5 crore.

In all, 10 women from the President's hometown Jangipur as well as Raghunath Ganj and Murshidabad were handed over free connections at a ceremony also attended by Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Proud to join the Hon'ble @RashtrapatiBhvn Pranab Da in handing over #2.5CrUjjwala to Gauri Sarkaar at Jangipur House in West Bengal," Pradhan later tweeted.

The government is targeting increasing LPG usage to cover 80 per cent of the households by March 2019, against 72.8 per cent as on April 1.

It has earmarked Rs 8,000 crore to provide free LPG connection to women from families living below the poverty line (BPL).

"Have been lucky to have a team of dedicated officers who made #2.5CrUjjwala possible. Happy to share a frame with some of them at Jangipur," Pradhan said in another tweet along with a picture of the president and the beneficiary.

"Double Delight Moments for these PMUY Beneficiaries at Jangipur. Getting freedom from Smoke & Sharing frame with Hon'ble @RashtrapatiBhvn," he said in another tweet.

Earlier, Jangipur MP and Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijeet Mukherjee welcomed the guests for the distribution ceremony at Jangipur Bhavan.

tags #India #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.