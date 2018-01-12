App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 12, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prakash Ambedkar says fringe Hindu groups can finish RSS if not reined in: Report

Speaking about why he had made it his agenda to expose these Hindutva fringe groups, Ambedkar said that in the end, someone had to do it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BMM) and grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, has expressed concerns about the possibility of Hindutva fringe groups gaining supremacy over the RSS, according to a report by Mint.

"I have my differences with the RSS but it is a mainstream organization open to public scrutiny by itself or through the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). But these Hindu groups are fringe elements who are trying to take control of the RSS itself or finish it off," Ambedkar said.

The 63-year old was in the news recently after calling for a state-wide bandh in Maharashtra following the Bhima-Koregaon agitation last week.

Ambedkar said that he thinks the RSS is aware of the threat from Hindutva fringe groups, but it is not doing anything about it, possibly because these groups have integrated with each other.

related news

This is not the first time Ambedkar has cautioned against such groups. In an interview with The Hindu two days ago,  Ambedkar had said: "RSS plays politics indirectly through the BJP. It's an open secret. But now we have new players against whom we had cautioned people."

"Citizens will draw their own conclusions if the BJP government does not arrest (Sambhaji) Bhide and (Milind) Ekbote, but the real message that will be disseminated is that the RSS is scared of these two and their organisations," he added.

Speaking about Dalit politics and why he had made it his agenda to expose these Hindutva fringe groups, Ambedkar said that in the end, someone had to do it.

"Someone has to do this job of exposing this fringe because it threatens the rule of law, democracy, and the Constitution itself. I am diluting my agenda but I am not giving it up," Ambedkar said.

He added that Dalit politics will definitely have an impact in the upcoming Karnataka elections and possibly even the 2019 general elections.

tags #Bhima Koregaon #Dalit protests #Hindutva politics #India #Politics

Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

