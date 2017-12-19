Poll results approval of Modi govt's policies: Rajnath Singh

With poll trends favouring the BJP in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the results were an approval of the Modi government's policies.

He asserted that the BJP will form government in both states with big majority.

"We will get majority in both the states and form government," he told reporters.

Asked if the results were an approval of the Modi government's policies, the former party president said, "Of course. It is an approval of the government."

His party colleague Prakash Javadekar echoed him.

"Development is the mantra of today's polity. And therefore people are with Modiji," said the Union HRD minister.