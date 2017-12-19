App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 18, 2017 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Poll results approval of Modi govt's policies: Rajnath Singh

Asked if the results were an approval of the Modi government's policies, the former party president said, "Of course. It is an approval of the government."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With poll trends favouring the BJP in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the results were an approval of the Modi government's policies.

He asserted that the BJP will form government in both states with big majority.

Follow Gujarat election blog

"We will get majority in both the states and form government," he told reporters.

Asked if the results were an approval of the Modi government's policies, the former party president said, "Of course. It is an approval of the government."

Follow Himachal Pradesh blog

His party colleague Prakash Javadekar echoed him.

"Development is the mantra of today's polity. And therefore people are with Modiji," said the Union HRD minister.

 

 

Follow moneycontrol election page

tags #BJP #Congress #Gujarat Assembly polls #Narendra Modi #Rajnath Singh

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.