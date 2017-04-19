Police team leaves for Chennai to serve notice to Dhinakaran

A team of Delhi Police left for Chennai today to serve a notice to AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran for joining the probe in a case involving the bribing of an EC official to get the 'two-leaves' symbol for his faction.

Yesterday, Delhi Police had issued a lookout notice against the leader.

Praveer Ranjan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) confirmed that a team has been sent to Chennai to serve notice to Dhinakaran to join the investigation in Delhi.

The lookout notice was issued in the wake of inputs that Dhinakaran was an NRI and could try to flee the country, police said.

The AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary is already facing the heat as the K Palaniswami Cabinet revolted against him last night and decided to keep him and his family out of the party and the government. Dhinakaran has convened a meeting of party MLAs in Chennai today.

Ranjan confirmed that the lookout notice has been issued and said it was a preventive action.

Immigration officials have been alerted, police said.

Dhinakaran today virtually questioned the need for the lookout notice, saying how could he flee the country when his passport was "in court" for 20 years.

Earlier the Crime Branch had arrested an alleged middleman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar here in connection with the matter.

He claimed that he had told Dhinakaran that he will get a favourable verdict from the Election Commission of India in the party symbol case, he said.

The 27-year-old had told Dhinakaran that he has contacts in the Election Commission and his contacts will help the Sasikala faction get the AIADMK's poll symbol of two leaves in a byboll to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Police got on Chadrashekhar's trail after they received a tip-off from an informer about certain Election Commission officials being approached.

It has been learnt that he had struck a deal for Rs 50 crore for helping the AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' symbol.

Till now, the middleman had allegedly got Rs 10 crore of the deal amount and the remaining amount was to be given to him in a time-bound manner.

He had allegedly received money through some Chandni Chowk-based hawala operators and police is probing the hawala link. Yesterday, Sukesh was taken to Chandni Chowk by the Crime Branch officers to identify the hawala operators.