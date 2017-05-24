PM Narendra Modi’s 3 years in office: A look back at his landmark initiatives

Moneycontrol News

On May 26, 2017 the Narendra Modi-led Government will complete three years in office. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power riding on a landslide victory in the 201 Lok Sabha polls. It won 282 Lok Sabha seats, securing a majority of its own for the first time in its 37-year history.

To mark the occasion, PM Narendra Modi is expected to make a speech to the nation and launch a series of vital projects from Assam, signalling the importance he attaches to a remote region that is hemmed in by China, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

From Jan-Dhan Yojana to Make in India to Demonetisation – We bring to you a recap of PM Modi’s landmark initiatives. Watch this video to know more…