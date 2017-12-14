PM Narendra Modi urges people in Gujarat to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people of Gujarat to vote in record numbers in the second phase of the assembly elections.

Around 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in polling for 93 seats -- 61 in central Gujarat and 32 in north Gujarat.

"Today is phase 2 of the Gujarat elections. I request all those voting today to vote in record numbers and enrich this festival of democracy," he tweeted.

Modi cast his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad.