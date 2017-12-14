App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 14, 2017 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi urges people in Gujarat to vote in large numbers

Around 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in polling for 93 seats -- 61 in central Gujarat and 32 in north Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people of Gujarat to vote in record numbers in the second phase of the assembly elections.

"Today is phase 2 of the Gujarat elections. I request all those voting today to vote in record numbers and enrich this festival of democracy," he tweeted.

Modi cast his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad.

tags #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister

