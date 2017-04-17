App
Apr 16, 2017 05:59 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi praises Amit Shah, says he is a case study for political pundits

The National Executive meet finally wound down in Odisha after two days of marathon pow-wow that saw BJP bigwigs Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley address the cadres in a closed-door meeting.

PM Narendra Modi praises Amit Shah, says he is a case study for political pundits

The National Executive meet finally wound down in Odisha after two days of marathon pow-wow that saw BJP bigwigs Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley address the cadres in a closed-door meeting. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the meet, the party passed two resolutions: one thanking PM Modi for the commission on OBCs and another critising the Congress for stalling the Bill.

In what was an unrelenting, and sometimes vicious, attack on the opposition, Modi accused the Congress of using "faulty" electronic voting machines to hide their electoral losses. “Units within the Opposition are manufacturing issues. The EVMs issue is one such work of these manufacturing issues,” said Modi.

Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development Prakash Javdekar addressed a press conference on BJP National Executive Meet in Bhubaneswar and said that the Congress didn’t work for the upliftment of the poor but instead used it as electoral pitch.

Shiting the focus back to BJP's glories, Modi praised the success seen with the demonetization drive, calling it a bigger achievement than the UP victory. Amit Shah, the man who scripted BJP’s victory in India’s largest state, came in for high praise from Modi who commended him and said Shah is a case study for political pundits.

PM congratulated his party members for a fight fought hard during the elections, and asked them to continue working hard and not to be complacent.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari addressing a press briefing said that PM wanted to move ahead with the formula of New India. "The PM gave the vision of P2 - G2: pro people, proactive, and good governance."

PM is also learnt to have spoken on triple talaq. He said Muslim women should get justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed out for another two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, which will go to polls later this year.

