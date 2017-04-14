App
Apr 14, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Ambedkar on 126th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to dalit icon B R Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Ambedkar on 126th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to dalit icon B R Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary.

"Tributes to venerable Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim," he tweeted.

Modi will be travelling to Nagpur today to visit a sacred place associated with Ambedkar.

