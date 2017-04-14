Apr 14, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI
PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Ambedkar on 126th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to dalit icon B R Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary
"Tributes to venerable Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim," he tweeted.Modi will be travelling to Nagpur today to visit a sacred place associated with Ambedkar.