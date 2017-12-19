App
Dec 18, 2017 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi flashes victory sign

Though early trends showed a close fight between the BJP and the Congress in Modi's home state Gujarat, the saffron party marched ahead of its rival as counting of votes progressed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flashed a victory sign after he arrived in Parliament, as the BJP pulled ahead of the Congress in trends for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

Though early trends showed a close fight between the BJP and the Congress in Modi's home state Gujarat, the saffron party marched ahead of its rival as counting of votes progressed.

The BJP also appeared set to wrest power from the Congress in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

The prime minister showed a victory sign after he arrived in Parliament to attend the winter session.

Parliament re-convened today after the weekend break.

