you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 22, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi should clarify on charges he levelled against Manmohan: RLD leader

The Congress has been demanding an apology from Modi over the prime minister's comments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should issue a clarification on the allegations he made against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign.



"During the session of the Lok Sabha, if the opposition is raising an issue related to Prime Minister Modi, he himself should come forward and give clarification," Chaudhary said.

People are "angry" over what happened in Gujarat and the type of language used, he claimed.

Chaudhary also said that there were violations of the code of conduct during Gujarat elections.

Referring to the opposition by a group to celebration of Christmas in schools, he said, that a handful of BJP activists were creating turmoil.

"It is part and parcel of their strategy under which the prime minister would rebuke them after the damage has been done," he alleged.

He also claimed that the law and order situation in UP had not improved.

The way Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says outlaws would be shot is nothing but an inhuman act and for which Human Rights commission has issued notice to government, he added.

If the outlaws would be killed this way, what are the courts for, he asked.

