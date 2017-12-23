App
Politics
Dec 21, 2017 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi should apologise to nation: Congress after 2G verdict

A special court today acquitted all the accused in the 2G scam case, which had rocked the Manmohan Singh-led UPA-II regime.

The Congress today said the truth in the 2G spectrum allocation case had finally prevailed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for its "propaganda" against the party.

"One thing is clear... the allegation of a major scam involving the highest levels of government was never true and not correct and that has been established," former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said.

The truth had finally prevailed and the BJP had been exposed, added Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

"The BJP has been exposed for its untruth and propaganda against Congress. The prime minister, (Finance Minister Arun) Jaitley and the BJP should apologise to the nation," Surjewala said.

"The BJP stands exposed for conspiring against the Congress," Surjewala told reporters.

Former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were today acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case.

Fifteen other accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted.

tags #2G spectrum allocation case #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #UPA

