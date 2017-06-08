App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 08, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi only interested in waiving loans of rich: Rahul Gandhi

Lashing out at Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government, he said both Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan were responsible for the deaths of farmers in Mandsaur.

PM Modi only interested in waiving loans of rich: Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can waive loans of the country's rich but can't do the same for farmers, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said today just before he was detained by police here.

Lashing out at Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government, he said both Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan were responsible for the deaths of farmers in Mandsaur.

He told reporters that Modi could waive loans worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore of the rich but not for farmers. "He can't give the right rates for their agricultural produce, can't give them bonus, can't give compensation... He can only give them bullets."

Hundreds of Congress workers as well as senior leaders like Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and Madhya Pradesh legislator Jaiwardhan Singh also courted arrest while trying to make their way to Mandsaur. They were taken to a guesthouse of a cement company, a police official said.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister #Rahul Gandhi

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.