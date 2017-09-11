PM Modi offered NCP a Cabinet berth, claims Shiv Sena

Moneycontrol News

Does Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) plan to join the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre?

According to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna, the Prime Minister offered a Cabinet berth to Pawar’s daughter and Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule.

In the article, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut referred to a meeting with Pawar in which he sought to know whether the NCP was joining the NDA.

According to Raut, Pawar claimed that he and his daughter had a meeting with Narendra Modi during which the Prime Minister said he wanted Sule to join the Cabinet.

But Sule, Raut claimed, reportedly said she would be the last person to join hands with the BJP.

Pawar and Sule have not commented on the Saamna article and it is not clear whether the meeting took place before or after last Sunday's Cabinet reshuffle.

Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle on September 3, there was speculation that the NCP, which has six Lok Sabha MPs, would join the NDA and be allotted a ministerial berth. In the end, however, none of the NDA allies were included in the exercise in which nine new ministers were sworn in. The Shiv Sena had claimed that it was not invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley shared the stage with Pawar at an event in Maharashtra and praised the state's former chief minister. "I have seen him for many years. When it comes to thinking of the country's interest, Pawar has always gone beyond politics," he said. He has done commendable work in field of agriculture," Jaitley said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the event.