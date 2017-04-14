DigiDhan movement is a safai abhiyaan to fight the menace of corruption, says PM Modi

You can watch the event live here:

2:40 pm:

With #BHIMAadhaar, we unleash the POWER OF YOUR THUMB! India will only now need its THUMB to pay Digitally: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LIolanEXk1 — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 14, 2017

Modi brings back the power to the 'thumb' with the BHIM Aadhaar.

2:25 pm: In its drive to promote digital payments, the government will give cashbacks on referrals to friends and merchants on theBHIM app.

Just by helping more people use #BHIM App, India will receive CashBack & Referral Bonus. You'll also help build #CleanIndia: @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/uEiC5YVR96 — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 14, 2017

2:22 pm: DigiDhan movement is a Safai Abhiyaan. It is to fight the menace of corruption, says Modi.

Dr Ambedkar wanted to build an India for all citizens and BHIM Aadhaar is the strongest foundation of a new economy and a new India, he says.

Dr.Ambedkar wanted to build an India for all citizens & #BHIMAadhaar is the strongest foundation of a #NewEconomyNewIndia: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/0Sm5qrsmwt— NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 14, 2017

2:15 pm: Modi gives youngsters an easy way to make a quick buck this summer vacation, for every person you introduce to the BHIM app, you will get a cash back of Rs 10. "If you refer a mere 20 people a day, you can earn Rs 200," he says.

2:12 pm: We are reaching a time when the mobiles phones will be where financial transactions will take place, says Modi. He also adds that the BHIM App is positively impacting several lives across the nation.

2:08 pm: Have a dream that every Indian poor will have a home by 2020, says the PM.

2:01 pm: On affordable housing, he says each and every Indian must have a house, and that too must equipped with electricity,water and other facilities.

2:00 pm: The government is devoting its efforts to the renewable energy sector, says the PM. He adds that the energy sector is of great vitality in the 21st century.

1:50 pm: Dr BR Ambedkar did not have a trace of bitterness or revenge in him, says PM Modi.

1:40 pm: Narendra Modi starts his speech. Says he is honoured to have got the opportunity to pray at Deekshabhoomi.

1:35 pm: Now you only need your thumbprint to make payments. PM Narendra Modi launches the BHIM Aadhaar platform.

#BHIMAadhaar to lead India's Economic Transformation for benefit of the poor citizen. Your THUMB for #DigitalPayments! #NewEconomyNewIndia pic.twitter.com/a58LetzFH0 — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 14, 2017

1:25 pm: Daughter of a small kirana store owner from Latur District in Maharashtra, Shraddha receives Rs 1 crorefor using digital payments.

From farmers to merchants from across the country are awarded Rs 1 crore, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh as part of the mega draw.

Small merchants from remote parts of India awarded by PM @narendramodi under #DigiDhanVyaparYojana Mega Draw for accepting #DigitalPayments! pic.twitter.com/gi2uiqPtU4— NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 14, 2017

1:13 pm: Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojna lucky draw winners to be announced now.

1:05 pm: Modi has announced a cashback and referral bonus to incentivise digital payments.

12:55 pm: Prasad says BHIM app has been downloaded over 2 crore times, 13 lakh PoS machines have been sold and Rs 2,452 crore worth digital payments have already been carried out in a mere 4 months.

Over the past 2 years, 12 crore mobiles manufactured, nearly 2 lakh kms of Optical Fibre laid in Gram Panchayats across India: @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/A78KLMkEvP — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 14, 2017

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has taken the stage

PM Modi lays the foundation stone of the IIIT, IIM and AIIMS in Nagpur.

12:35: Modi is on stage. Not only will he inaugurate a series of new projects, but will also be giving out awards to the mega draw winners of the Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojna.

Here is the schedule for the day:

12:15 pm: PM Modi inaugurates new units of the Koradi thermal power station in Nagpur.

12:00 pm: Earlier today, Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar Bhim

Tributes to venerable Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim. अम्बेडकर जयंती के पावन अवसर पर पूज्य बाबासाहेब को नमन। #जयभीम ! pic.twitter.com/XVC0TNtufV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BHIM-Aadhaar platform for merchants to facilitate digital payments and unveil cash back and referral bonus schemes for the BHIM app at Nagpur today.

The Prime Minister is at a function on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Track the live developments here.