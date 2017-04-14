App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 14, 2017 02:40 PM IST

DigiDhan movement is a safai abhiyaan to fight the menace of corruption, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister is at a function on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Track the live developments here.

You can watch the event live here:

2:40 pm: This ends the live blog folks. Thanks for tuning in.

2:35 pm: Modi brings back the power to the 'thumb' with the BHIM Aadhaar.

2:25 pm:  In its drive to promote digital payments,  the government will give cashbacks on referrals to friends and merchants on theBHIM app.

2:22 pm: DigiDhan movement is a Safai Abhiyaan. It is to fight the menace of corruption, says Modi.

Dr Ambedkar wanted to build an India for all citizens and BHIM Aadhaar is the strongest foundation of a new economy and a new India, he says.

2:15 pm: Modi gives youngsters an easy way to make a quick buck this summer vacation, for every person you introduce to the BHIM app, you will get a cash back of Rs 10. "If you refer a mere 20 people a day, you can earn Rs 200," he says.

2:12 pm: We are reaching a time when the mobiles phones will be where financial transactions will take place, says Modi. He also adds that the BHIM App is positively impacting several lives across the nation.

2:08 pm: Have a dream that every Indian poor will have a home by 2020, says the PM.

2:01 pm: On affordable housing, he says each and every Indian must have a house, and that too must equipped with electricity,water and other facilities.

2:00 pm: The government is devoting its efforts to the renewable energy sector, says the PM. He adds that the energy sector is of great vitality in the 21st century.

1:50 pm: Dr BR Ambedkar did not have a trace of bitterness or revenge in him, says PM Modi.

1:40 pm: Narendra Modi starts his speech. Says he is honoured to have got the opportunity to pray at Deekshabhoomi.

1:35 pm: Now you only need your thumbprint to make payments. PM Narendra Modi launches the  BHIM Aadhaar platform.

1:25 pm: Daughter of a small kirana store owner from Latur District in Maharashtra, Shraddha receives Rs 1 crorefor using digital payments.

1:20 pm: From farmers to merchants from across the country are awarded Rs 1 crore, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh as part of the mega draw.

1:13 pm: Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojna lucky draw winners to be announced now.

1:05 pm: Modi has announced a cashback and referral bonus to incentivise digital payments.

12:55 pm: Prasad says BHIM app has been downloaded over 2 crore times, 13 lakh PoS machines have been sold and Rs 2,452 crore worth digital payments have already been carried out in a mere 4 months.

12:55 pm: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has taken the stage

12:40 pm: PM Modi lays the foundation stone of the IIIT, IIM and AIIMS in Nagpur.

12:35: Modi is on stage. Not only will he inaugurate a series of new projects, but will also be giving out awards to the mega draw winners of the Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojna.

12:27 pm: Here is the schedule for the day:

12:15 pm: PM Modi inaugurates new units of the Koradi thermal power station in Nagpur.

12:00 pm: Earlier today, Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar Bhim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BHIM-Aadhaar platform for merchants to facilitate digital payments and unveil cash back and referral bonus schemes for the BHIM app at Nagpur today.

