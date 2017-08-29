App
Aug 28, 2017 12:11 PM IST

PM Modi congratulates Manohar Parrikar on poll victory

The prime minister also congratulated BJP’s Vishwajit Rane on his electoral victory in Valpoi constituency.

PM Modi congratulates Manohar Parrikar on poll victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on winning the Panaji Assembly bypoll, which he described as "impressive". Parrikar, the former Defence Minister, won by 4803 votes, defeating his rival from Congress Girish Chodankar.

The prime minister also congratulated BJP’s Vishwajit Rane on his electoral victory in Valpoi constituency.

"Congrats to @manoharparrikar & @visrane for the impressive wins in Panaji & Valpoi respectively. I thank the people of Goa for their support," Modi tweeted.

Rane retained his Valpoi seat by defeating his nearest rival Roy Naik of the Congress by 10,066 votes. Rane had resigned as MLA after leaving the Congress.

