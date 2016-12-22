PM Modi, Akhilesh to compete with each other in poll-bound UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi on Thursday to lay the foundation of various projects in his Lok Sabha constituencies.And competing with him from far away Lucknow would be chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who will unveil the under construction Varuna riverfront development project and also lay foundation stone of the Poorvanchal Expressway.This will be Prime Minister's first visit to Varanasi after he announced demonetization of high value currency notes on 8th November.During his five hour trip to his constituency, PM is slated to inaugurate Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Hospital and a Centenary Super Specialty Hospital at the BHU campus.He will address and interact with BJP booth managers drawn from all five assembly segments in Varanasi.The Prime Minister's visit comes ahead of assembly elections in the state.On the other hand, attempting to beat the announcement of elections which will bring into effect the model code of conduct, CM Akhilesh Yadav will unveil the Varuna riverfront project. Varuna is a tributary of the Ganga, which flows through Varanasi.This is third major riverfront project taken up by the state government during its tenure. The other two have been on River Yamuna in Vrindavan and Gomti in Lucknow.In Varanasi, PM Modi will lay the foundation of an ESI hospital with 150 beds, official sources said.PM Modi is also likely to attend the Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotasava organised at the BHU campus by the Ministry of Culture.He will also visit Kabir Nagar and inspect the work of underground electric cabling, being implemented under the Integrated Power Development Scheme.