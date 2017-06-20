App
Jun 20, 2017 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plastic waste used to lay 1,000 km roads in Tamil Nadu in last 5 years

Stating this in the state assembly on Tuesday, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said plastic waste and its disposal posed a major threat to the environment and the government has placed "great importance" on effective use of the waste.

Plastic waste used to lay 1,000 km roads in Tamil Nadu in last 5 years

More than 1,600 tonnes of plastic had been used to lay over 1,000 km length of roads in Tamil Nadu in the last five years as part of the government's thrust on effective use of plastic waste.

Stating this in the state assembly on Tuesday, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said plastic waste and its disposal posed a major threat to the environment and the government has placed "great importance" on effective use of the waste.

"In order to ensure a plastic-free environment, road laying in corporations and municipalities is being done on plastic waste technology," he informed the state Assembly.

With financial assistance from the urban local bodies and government special fund, a total of 1634.27 tonnes of plastic waste had been utilised in laying 1,035.23 km length of roads in the last five years, he said.

To promote the collection, segregation, and shredding of plastic, self-help groups are being trained and engaged in these activities, he added.

